Skål International is honored to participate in the important Tourism Forum for the Mediterranean region

The Mediterranean Tourism Foundation (MTF) has honored Skål International World President Burcin Turkkan with an invitation as a speaker at their forthcoming Mediterranean Tourism Forum in Malta which will focus on why we need to re-learn how to better use our brains, think outside the box is today becoming the moon-shot of our generation.

President Turkkan will join a gathering of leaders of society and other stakeholders holding interests in the diversity of Mediterranean tourism and peace which come together every year to define priorities and shape Mediterranean tourism agendas. Her participation as a speaker in the panel of experts addressing the theme Tourism as a Catalyst for Good will focus on a discussion that will address key emerging trends and insights from across the industry to identify what may impact the future of tourism, and the role that the industry can play to ensure a transformational future.

Burcin Turkkan, President SKAL

Burcin Turkkan, Skål International World Presiden said: “I am honored to confirm my participation representing Skål International in this key event for tourism in the Mediterranean region” commented Burcin Turkkan as she expresses her appreciation to Mr. Andrew Agius Muscat, Co-Founder, and Secretary-General for Mediterranean Tourism Foundation.”

This is an event led by the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation and supported by Skål International. Register now for free here.

Skål International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— ‘happiness, good health, friendship, and long life’. Since its inception in 1934, Skål International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship and uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors. For more information, please visit www.skal.org.