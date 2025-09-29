SKAL International Election Results for 2027

At the recently concluded SKAL International World Congress in Cusco, Peru, elections took place, awarding the next congress to be held by SKAL International Cadiz (Spain). As of 2027, the new president of SKAL will be Mohan NSN from Hyderabad, India. He is the first Indian President of this global organization, where doing business with friends is at the forefront.

At the 2025 Skål International Annual General Assembly in Peru, the election for 2027 officers of this organization resulted:

SKAL Election Results 2027

Vice President 2026/President Elect 2027 : Mohan NSN from Skål International Hyderabad was elected with 182 votes.

: Mohan NSN from Skål International Hyderabad was elected with 182 votes. Directors by Region : Region 4 (Latin America) : Ian Gillespie (Director) and Nicola Furnari (Deputy Director). Region 7 (Northern Europe) : Stefan Pettersson (Director) and Eric Etienne (Deputy Director). Region 8 (Southern Europe) : Jose Luis Quintero (Director); no Deputy Director due to single candidature. Region 12 (Australia) : Ashley Munn (Director) and Melinda Brown (Deputy Director). Region 13 (Oceania) : Victoria Wales (Director) and Graham Mann (Deputy Director). Region 14 (Africa) : Fiona Angelico (Director) and Liz Tapawa (Deputy Director).

: Auditor and Deputy Auditor : Gustavo Bolio was elected Auditor, and Marianne Krohn was elected Deputy Auditor after a runoff due to a tie.

: Gustavo Bolio was elected Auditor, and Marianne Krohn was elected Deputy Auditor after a runoff due to a tie. Membre d’Honneur : Jim Dwyer received the highest votes among candidates.

: Jim Dwyer received the highest votes among candidates. 2027 World Congress Site : Cadiz, Spain was selected as the site for the congress.

: Cadiz, Spain was selected as the site for the congress. Skål Club of the Year 2025: Skål International Mérida (Mexico) was awarded.

SKAL Agenda Items Results for 2027

Reports from various officers, including the President and Vice President, were approved with narrow margins.

The budget for 2026 and a proposal to increase membership fees were also approved.

Several amendments to the statutes were passed, reflecting governance updates.

The reconfirmation of Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, as the site for the 2026 World Congress was approved.

The elections and agenda items were verified by designated scrutineers and auditors, ensuring procedural integrity.