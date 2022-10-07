Skal International Cote D’Azur celebrates 89th anniversary

The Skal Club in Cote D’Azur put together a celebration program worthy of the occasion with World President Skal International present.

The largest Skal club in Europe and the second largest in the world, Skal Cote D’Azur, is celebrating its 89th anniversary with the attendance of Skal International World President Burcin Turkkan.

As is their customary tradition they have organized a series of events surrounding this anniversary under the leadership of their dynamic president Nicolle Martin which include meetings with dignitaries, visit to local attractions and a gala celebration at the Bastide Cantemerle in Vence fit for the occasion.

In her speech, during the gala celebration, President Turkkan summed it very well by saying: “The number 89, which is your anniversary this year, carries the energetic attributes correlated with the numbers 8 and 9 and is associated with abundance, wealth achievements and prosperity. A fitting match to your clubs’ goals and achievements of exponential membership growth over the past years.”

“The fact that your membership has grown during the most difficult time in our history, has shown our global community that anything can be achieved no matter what challenges we face,” said Turkkan during her address to the attendees at the evening event.

We congratulate Skal International Cote D’Azur on this memorable occasion and celebrate with them this important milestone in Skal history.

Skal International strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits— “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception in 1934, Skal International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship, uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors.

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932.

In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

For more information, please visit skal.org.

