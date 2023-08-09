SKAL International Club Cuzco, Peru is Celebrating one of its own

SKAL is the oldest and largest travel and tourism organization in the world. SKAL Cuzco in the Peruvian Andes mountains is one of the most active SKAL clubs in Latin America

SKAL Cuzco is also bitting to be the host for the World Conference of this global organization.

The Peruvian City of Cuzco is the gateway to Machu Picchu, the ancient Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains in Peru, above the Urubamba River.

Just recovering from another political crisis in Peru, the Cuzco Club of SKAL has a reason to celebrate again.

Maria de Pilar contacted eTurboNews today to share an remarkable achievement within the Skål International Cusco Family!

“We are thrilled and proud to extend our warmest congratulations to our esteemed member, Sofia Drosos, General Manager at Hilton Garden Inn in Lima City, for her outstanding accomplishment!

Sofia’s dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only made a significant impact on her team and guests but have also earned her the prestigious “Genius of the AND 2022”.

This award is given to the Best General Managers of the Americas from Hilton.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Sofia’s exceptional contributions to the hospitality industry and her continuous pursuit of excellence.

The award ceremony was held at the exquisite Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC, a setting that truly befits the caliber of recognition Sofia has received. It’s an affirmation of her remarkable journey and a momentous occasion that highlights her as a true trailblazer in the field.

Sofia’s dedication, passion, and leadership are an inspiration to us all. Her success not only reflects in her hard work but also in the values that Skål International upholds.

We are proud to have Sofia as a member of our Skål Cusco family and look forward to witnessing her continued success and contributions to the industry.