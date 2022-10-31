SKAL International CEO Replaced

SKAL International in a surprise development announced its CEO since 2016 left the organization and was temporarily replaced.

“Since 2016 I have been the CEO of Skål International”, says Daniela Otero on her Linkedin. She left the organization today in a surprise move. She was replaced by Ana Maria Vera.

SKAL International is incorprated in Torremolinos, Spain.

An email to SKAL International members around the world did not give much of an explanation of what happened, and SKAL leadership is currently remaining silent.

Both Daniela and Ana Maria attended the just concluded SKAL General Assembly in Croatia.

SKAL would not provide more details at this time.

The notification by SKAL told its 12,895 members in 310 clubs and 84 countries.:

Dear Skålleagues,

This communication is to inform you that, as of October 28, 2022,

Daniela Otero is no longer with Skål International.

The Skål International office will operate as usual, and the staff will continue with their current assignments.

Ana Maria Vera will assume the coordination of the administration and the General Secretariat.

President & Skål International Executive Committee

