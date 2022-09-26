Skal International celebrates World Tourism Day

It is an honor to commemorate a day where all our members and colleagues can celebrate our dynamic industry together.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day of RETHINKING TOURISM allows and recommends we reset our thinking related to how we have operated over the past few years.

It also blends in perfectly with our theme this year of REMINISCE. RENEW. REUNITE, which I spoke about on many occasions this year. It also emphasizes that as the world’s largest travel and tourism organization, we have identified and acknowledged that there is no other way to success than rethinking and readjusting our strategy and how we observe our industry and our organization for future generations.

Skal International, which boasts 88 years of empowering our network of contacts for the promotion of travel and tourism worldwide, is in a position of power when it comes to innovative ideas, experts’ industry knowledge, and being an activator for change and action in our industry.

Ironically, the words in both themes incorporate the letters RE in each word and they are all verbs or “action words.” Rethinking is a transitive verb that symbolizes that we all are in transit from one mindset to another.

Even though we have one official day per year to raise awareness of the role of tourism within the international community and demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political, and economic values worldwide; this day also allows us to view the day as a catalyst for change on a long-term basis and to “RETHINK” with intention and purpose.

Tourism Month in September also allowed our Skal members to start planting “new buds of thinking” and cultivate them in the next few weeks to be cross-pollinated and shared with our fellow members when we all meet in Croatia in October.

We are already doing something different this year as we meet in person at our World Congress in Croatia after a 2-year hiatus, so let our thoughts be RE-energized, Relationships REaffirmed, and we REalize what a REmarkable organization we belong to.

Now let me ask you; Are you ready to RETHINK?

HAPPY WORLD TOURISM DAY, and looking forward to seeing you all in Opatija, Croatia!

Always, in Friendship and Skal!

For more information, please visit skal.org.

