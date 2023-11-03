Skal International Bangkok Wins Best Hotel & Networking Group 2023 Award

James Thurlby (seen center in the image), President of Skal International Bangkok, and his Executive Committee members, recently organized the get-together party at Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok, Narathivas Road 24, to celebrate the club’s achievement.

The image shows Skal International Bangkok’s President and Executive Committee Members giving a thumbs up for their club members’ achievement.

Seen in the image from left to right are:

– Pichai Visutriratana, Director of Events of Skal International Bangkok

– John Neutze, Treasurer of Skal International Bangkok

– Kanokros Wongvekin, Director of Public Relations of Skal International Bangkok.

– Marvin Bemand, Vice President of Skal International Bangkok

– James Thurlby, President of Skal International Bangkok.

– Michael Bamberg, Secretary of Skal International Bangkok.

– Dr.Scott Smith, Young Skal Director of Skal International Bangkok.

– Andrew J. Wood, Vice President 2 of Skal International Bangkok.

– Max Ma, Memberships Director of Skal International Bangkok.

Skal International

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932. In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

Its more than 12,802 members, entailing of industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional, and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 309 Skal clubs along 84 countries.

The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.