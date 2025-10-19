Skål International Bangkok Serves Up Friendship, Flavor with Dr Jan Wisansing

Gastronomy in Motion was the theme at the Grand Hyatt Erewan when SKAL Bangkok took over lunch.

kål International Bangkok’s October Networking Luncheon, held at the elegant Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, was more than just a meal; it was a vibrant celebration of camaraderie, learning, and Thailand’s ever-evolving gastronomy scene. Blending business with pleasure, the event once again demonstrated why Skål remains the capital’s leading professional networking club for travel and hospitality leaders.

This month’s luncheon was widely hailed as a “must-attend” event on Bangkok’s tourism calendar. With superb attention to detail, a creatively crafted menu, impeccable service, and lively, thought-provoking conversation, the afternoon captured the very essence of Skål’s classic raison d’être, events done exceptionally well, monthly gatherings always renowned for their warmth, inclusivity, and professional insight, a perfect blend of friendship and business, shared over fine food and good company.

Presiding over the occasion was Skål International Bangkok President Mr James Thurlby (Move Ahead Media), who welcomed members and guests with his customary good humor and professionalism. The turnout was impressive, with senior hotel general managers, media, digital marketing, travel and tourism executives, suppliers, and members of the food and beverage industry filling the room.

Hyatt Erewan: A Venue Steeped in Skål History

For some in attendance, returning to the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok was a nostalgic experience. The hotel and Skål Bangkok share a long and distinguished history. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Grand Hyatt was the club’s headquarters venue, hosting luncheons and meetings every month. Members never needed to wonder where the next event would be held – it was always at “the Erawan.”

The Hyatt’s team are expert partners in managing the intricate logistics of Skål gatherings, from pre-event executive committee meetings held boardroom-style with tea and coffee service, to the careful delivery and presentation of sponsored wines, beers, and glassware. The hotel’s professionalism, attention to detail and location make it the perfect venue for Skål Bangkok events.

Skål International Bangkok Serves Up Friendship, Flavor with Dr Jan Wisansing

Culinary Tourism on the Rails at Hyatt Erewan Bangkok

The highlight of the luncheon was an illuminating keynote presentation by Dr Jutamas “Dr Jan” Wisansing, Managing Director of Perfect Link Consulting Group and founder of the Thailand Gastronomy Network (TGN)

Her talk, “Rails to Reels – Bringing Thai Gastronomy to Skål Bangkok,” explored the exciting intersection between Thai regional cuisine and luxury rail travel.

Dr Jan captivated the audience with her vision of how gastronomy can transform travel into a sensory journey — one that connects visitors to local heritage, ingredients, and communities. She introduced attendees to Thailand’s forthcoming luxury train experiences, the Royal Blossom and The Blue Jasmine, both of which promise to combine elegant design with world-class dining rooted in regional authenticity.

She described how these trains will not merely transport travelers, but immerse them in the flavors and stories of Thailand, turning each route into a moveable feast. Her presentation resonated deeply with an audience that included hoteliers, restaurateurs, and travel marketeers all seeking new ways to deliver memorable experiences.

The ambience in the ballroom was warm, convivial, and unmistakably “Skål.” Laughter mixed with serious discussion, glasses clinked, and new partnerships were forged. It was networking at its best — friendship, business, and gastronomy served in equal measure.

SKAL, A Club that Continues to Inspire

In his closing remarks, President Thurlby thanked members, guests, and sponsors, describing the day as “an extraordinary example of what Skål does best — bringing together professionals who care deeply about the future of our industry.”

He added, “Skål is more than a club; it’s a community. Today we’ve shared knowledge, rekindled friendships, and celebrated the unique power of Thai gastronomy to connect people from all walks of life.”

As the luncheon drew to a close, it was clear that Skål Bangkok’s reputation for excellence, both social and professional, remains stronger than ever.

The next Skål International Bangkok event will take place at *Baan Dusit on the 18th November a cocktail Networking event. For details to be announced soon at www.skalbangkok.com