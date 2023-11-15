Skal International Bahrain Announces Outstanding Offer For 53rd Asian Area Congress

Delegates to the Skal Asian Area Congress (SAAC 24) will have the opportunity to experience the luxurious 5-star Gulf Hotel, for as little as US$330 per person in double/twin accommodation. The Gulf Hotel with its impressive Convention and Exhibitions Center is designated the congress hotel, known for its world-class facilities and warm Arabian hospitality. To give a glimpse of the enchanting venue, watch the promotional video of the Gulf Hotel.

The Bahrain Tourism Authority also extends a warm welcome to esteemed delegates. Gain insights into the cultural richness and attractions Bahrain has to offer by watching the video

Early Bird Registration and Special Package Rate

Secure a spot at SAAC 2024 by taking advantage of early bird registration, starting from December 1 to January 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply and is with a limited allocation so act swiftly to benefit from the competitive package rate of $660, including meals and drinks during the congress. The regular rate will be $700, ensuring affordability for all delegates.

Accommodation Details and Special Offers

Offers

For those delegates opting to share a room at the Gulf Hotel with an early bird discount, pay only US$330 each. The package covers breakfast, transfer and all meals and drinks served during congress events.

Couples attending with one participating in the Congress meetings and the other joining the tours and activity program will be accommodated with a double occupancy rate. Additionally, extra nights are available at a special rate of US$150 net, including breakfast.

Exclusive Offers from Gulf Air

Gulf Air extends its support by offering a 22% discount on Business class and a 20% discount on Economy class for SAAC 2024 delegates.

Exciting Congress Program

SAAC 2024 promises an engaging program, featuring a pre-congress hosted dinner for the Skal Asia Board of Officers, all-day registration on Friday, and a spectacular Opening Ceremony on Saturday. Delegates will have the chance to participate in business lunches, networking events, and complimentary tours showcasing the beauty of Bahrain.

The Congress concludes with a memorable Gala Dinner on Sunday, featuring awards and the official handover of the Congress Banner.

Post-Congress Tours

Participants may extend their stay and explore Bahrain further with specially curated post-congress tours.

Skal International Bahrain Club President, Mohamed Buzizi, is delighted to present the club’s total support and has expressed his anticipation for one of the Skal Asia’s largest Congresses and has attempted to offer the best value congress in the world of Travel and Tourism and counts on the support of all clubs worldwide to make this an exceptional gathering. Bahrain Tourism is fully behind the congress and will offer free visas on arrival, available to Skalleagues and guests.

“I am counting on the support of Skal clubs around the world,” says Mr. Buzizi. Not to be missed, it will be a gathering like no other – extending hands of friendship and camaraderie to all. Join us in making SAAC 2024 a resounding success!”