Skål India Opens Kashmir Club

Skål International India inaugurated its 20th club in Srinagar, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launching Skål International Kashmir, marking a historic milestone for the valley’s tourism growth and global industry collaboration.

In a historic first, an Indian Chief Minister inaugurated a Skål Club as Skål International Kashmir was formally launched at Taj Dal View, Srinagar. The event marked Skål International India’s 20th club and its second in the region, following the recent formation of Skål International Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, presiding as chief guest, welcomed the global tourism network to the valley, saying Kashmir “invites the world to rediscover its peace, beauty, and hospitality,” and emphasized the positive economic impact of strengthened B2B tourism connections.

Top Skål leaders — including Mohan NSN, Vice President Skål International 2026, and Sanjeev Mehra, President Skål International India — highlighted India’s rapid expansion within the global Skål community and Kashmir’s rising international appeal.

The newly installed club, led by President Sk Zahoor Ahmad Qari and a team of office-bearers, aims to unite tourism professionals across the valley and enhance global visibility for Kashmir. Skål India reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable tourism, stakeholder collaboration, and socio-economic progress.

The ceremony showcased Kashmiri cultural performances and camaraderie, symbolizing a shared vision for strengthening the region’s tourism future.