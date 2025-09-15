The much-anticipated Skål International India National Congress 2025 concluded at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its history.

The three-day mega event, which took place from September 12 to 14, welcomed a record-breaking participation of more than 200 delegates from India and abroad, all paying full congress fees to be part of this milestone gathering.

The congress began with grandeur and glamour, as distinguished personalities, including Maneka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Pooja Bedi, Subhash Ghai, Zayed Khan, and many more, lit up the moments, lending prestige and inspiration to the occasion.

TRANSPARENCY AND GROWTH AT THE CORE

At the heart of the congress, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the fiscal year 2024–2025 was held on Day 1, preceded by the National Board meeting. President Sanjeev Mehra and Treasurer Monik Dharamshi presented transparent reports on finances and activities. Delegates appreciated the clarity of leadership, as the roadmap for Vision 2025–2030 that was shared, laying out strategies to strengthen Skål’s footprint in India and deepen global engagement.

“This congress is not just about numbers; it is about values, vision, and vitality,” says Dr. Mukesh Batra, President, Skål International Mumbai South, the host club. “We are proud to host Skålleagues from across India and abroad to Mumbai, to celebrate the true spirit of friendship, collaboration, and business networking that Skål stands for.”

THE SKÅL INTERNATIONAL INDIAN EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025

For the first time, Skål International India national board has launched the Skål International Indian Excellence Awards 2025, designed to recognise outstanding contributions from clubs, individuals, and Friends of Skål. The awards celebrated the achievements in club performance, membership growth, innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

The Award List

1. Best Performing Indian Skål Club of the Year 2025 – Skål International Chennai

2. Best Active Indian Skål Club of the Year 2025 – Skål International Goa

3. Fastest Growing Indian Skål Club of the Year 2025 – Skål International Bangalore

4. Best Indian Skål Club Event of the Year 2025 – Jointly presented to Skål International Kolkata and Skål International Jammu & Kashmir for their inspiring Twinning Ceremony — a historic milestone that reflects unity, collaboration, and friendship across regions.

5. Best Indian Skål Club CSR of the Year 2025 – Skål International Coimbatore

6. Recognition as a Reckoning Force – Skål International Kochi

7. Recognition for Outstanding Young Skål Engagement – Raja Gopal Iyer, Skål International Trivandrum

8. Indian Skålleague of the Year 2025 – Kamleshwaran P.S., Skål International Chennai

9. Recognition for Global Outreach – N.S.N. Mohan, Deputy Vice President and Director of Region 10, Skål International

“The Excellence Awards are not merely trophies; they are a tribute to dedication, creativity, and the unwavering spirit of Skålleagues who are driving this movement forward,” says Sanjeev Mehra, President, Skål India. “Our board’s vision for 2025–2030 is rooted in collective growth: more clubs, stronger retention, deeper engagement, and a unified Indian presence on the world stage.”

INDIA EMERGING AS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN SKÅL

India’s leadership within the global Skål movement was proudly reaffirmed again. Skål International India is now the largest Skål country in the world in terms of membership, surpassing Skål USA. Four Indian clubs are ranking among the global top ten, underscoring the country’s dynamic contribution to international tourism networking.

Ambitious plans were announced to expand Skål clubs into every Indian state and Union Territory, ensuring representation from across the nation. The initiative of twinning clubs within India aims to foster better collaboration, mentoring, and shared opportunities among members.

India’s robust tourism market is providing fertile ground for this growth. Outbound travel is surging, domestic tourism is booming post-pandemic, and inbound travel is rising steadily. Skål International India’s expanding network is becoming the unifying force connecting professionals across all segments of this growth story.

SKAL India National Congress Made History

“India is now firmly at the centre of global Skål activity,” says Shekhar Divadkar, President, Skål International Asia. “This congress reflects the vibrancy and energy of Indian tourism and hospitality professionals, who are increasingly shaping conversations at both regional and global levels. The future of Skål lies in Asia, and India is leading the way.”

NSN Mohan, Deputy Vice President and Director Region 10, Skål International, adds: “Skål is unique because it blends business with friendship, creating an ecosystem where tourism leaders collaborate, innovate, and work collectively towards sustainable growth. India’s role is pivotal in this journey.”

BUSINESS AMONG FRIENDS, ENTERTAINMENT AMONG STARS

The congress also created vibrant opportunities for Skålleagues to interact, network, and embody the philosophy of “Doing Business Among Friends.” Delegates from across India and abroad participated in sessions, networking breaks, and fireside chats. Over 200 events were hosted nationwide by Skål clubs in the past year, highlighting the strength of the grassroots network.

SUSTAINABILITY AT THE CENTRE

Aligned with UNWTO and Skål International’s global sustainability ethos, the Mumbai congress was organised with environmentally responsible practices. The organisers ensured that there was no food or water waste, avoided paper and single-use plastics, and encouraged delegates to adopt responsible practices. The sustainable design of the congress resonated strongly with members, setting an example for future events.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026 AND BEYOND

As part of the celebrations, the finalists for the Skål International India National Congress 2026 were announced, generating excitement among delegates eager for the next gathering. The finalists are Skål Jaipur, Skål Coimbatore, and Skål Jammu & Kashmir.

Skål International India is also reaffirming its ambition to host both the Skål International World Congress and the Skål International Asia Congress in the coming years, positioning India as a global hub of tourism leadership.

A LANDMARK IN THE MAKING

The Skål International India National Congress 2025 shaped up as more than an event — it became a celebration of unity, progress, and vision. With record participation, impactful exchanges, cultural vibrancy, and a focus on sustainability, the congress set a new benchmark for Skål events worldwide.

ABOUT SKÅL INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the world’s largest global network of over 13,000 tourism professionals, bringing together leaders from travel, tourism, and hospitality across more than 100 countries. Promoting the values of friendship, business, and global collaboration, Skål is committed to advancing responsible, sustainable, and impactful tourism worldwide.