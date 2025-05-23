Skål Europe Launches Historic Global Consultation on Reform

In the wake of institutional failures and governance concerns, Europe’s clubs are demanding transparency, decisive action, and a new direction, uniting Skål members worldwide.

Current premium viewers: 195

Skål Europe has taken the lead in calling for urgent reform after a €500,000 IT development loss sparked a global consultation — a defining moment and turning point for the organization. In the wake of institutional failures and governance concerns, Europe’s clubs are demanding transparency, decisive action, and a new direction, uniting Skål members worldwide.

This bold and unprecedented step toward reform was initiated by Skål Europe, which convened a landmark online meeting on May 22, 2025. Coordinated by Vice President Paolo Bartolozzi, the session brought together over 60 Skålleagues from around the world, including members of the Skål International Executive Committee. The consultation placed clubs and members at the heart of the conversation about Skål’s future.

Led by Skål Europe President Franz Heffeter, the meeting addressed the urgency for change with both clarity and determination. “This is your mandate,” Heffeter affirmed. “It must come from the Clubs — not from the top down.” With seamless coordination by Tito Livio Mongelli and Stefan Pettersson, the event was accessible across time zones and languages.

At the core of the discussion were two pivotal reform documents. The first directly tackled governance shortcomings, including the deeply troubling loss of over €500,000 linked to failed digital platform projects such as Odoo and Omnigo — the result of a canceled IT contract for the Skål website. This financial loss, far from a minor oversight, was likened to public-sector mismanagement, highlighting the critical need for accountability and structural change. The document proposed strong remedial measures, ESG certification, and financial reporting.

Skal Europe – the trusted voice in tourism Skal Europe unites tourism professionals, driving sustainable growth, global networking, and exclusive industry opportunities.

But the focus was not on assigning blame. Instead, it presented forward-looking proposals: ESG certification as a governance tool, cost-center financial reporting, transparent tendering, and broader institutional reform. “We must turn pain into structure,” Paolo said, “and confusion into a model of clarity.”

The second document looked to the future, presenting a visionary strategic mandate that reimagines Skål not as a top-down authority, but as a global service platform. It emphasized institutional visibility at tourism bodies, improved digital infrastructure, enhanced Congress formats, and stronger support for club promotion at key industry events.

The consultation drew some of the most open and constructive dialogue in recent Skål history. Skålleagues from Monte Carlo, Germany, Austria, South Africa, Thailand, Croatia, and Italy offered passionate, thoughtful insights. Their message was unified and urgent: Skål must evolve, modernize, and meaningfully engage with the next generation of tourism professionals.

Concluding the discussion, Luigi Sciarra, President of Skål Roma, quoted former Skål International President Annette Cardenas: “Annette said we must build bridges. But to build bridges, you need bricks and iron. This reform gives us both. It is time to build.”

The Strategic Survey remains open to all clubs until June 3, 2025. The final reform proposal will be submitted at the AGA during Skål’s World Congress in Cuzco, Peru, from September 25–30, 2025. What began in Skål Roma as a local initiative has now evolved into a European and increasingly, a global movement for change.

A Turning Point

The evening ended not with slogans, but with mutual respect. No personal attacks. No division. Just clubs, members, and professionals — choosing to build something better.

As the screens went dark, one thing was clear: the real mandate for Skål International had not been delivered from a stage, but had risen from the grassroots.

The future of Skål is no longer a question of who leads — but how we lead, and for whom.