Skal Atlanta celebrates with President’s Gala

The Skal international Atlanta Club held its past Presidents’ Gala on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the beautiful Buckhead Club.

The event celebrated and honored the Atlanta club’s achievements and leadership with awards given to past and present members.

It was a special honor to have Skal International’s World President, Ms. Burcin Turkkan, and an Atlanta club past president, at this special occasion. Her leadership both locally and globally has been a significant contribution to the new vision and direction of this non-profit prestigious global travel and tourism organization.

“It was a wonderful evening reconnecting with good friends and guests while enjoying the entertainment of Atlanta’s own ‘Frank Sinatra,’ Charlie Fellingham, and the Buckhead club’s outstanding food and excellent service for our special event, said Lorene Sartan, Skal Atlanta Chapter 2022 President.

“Thanks to all who attended this event and supported the Skal Atlanta club.”

Recognition and remembrances were shared for the members lost over the past few pandemic years, and new members were welcomed. There was also a charity drive for the SKAL Florimond Volkaert fund.

SKAL international strongly advocates for safe global tourism, focused on its benefits – “happiness, good health, friendship, and long life.” Since its inception in 1934, Skal International has been the leading organization of tourism professionals worldwide, promoting global tourism through friendship and uniting all travel and tourism industry sectors. For more information, please visit skal.org.

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932.

In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

