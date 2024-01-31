Skal Asia Congress 2024 Offers Unmissable Opportunities for Professionals

Once guests register through the secretariat ([email protected]) participants will be provided with comprehensive details, including the congress program, registration form, exclusive hotel deals, and discounted airfares on Gulf Air Flights.

Skal Bahrain President, Mohamed Buzizi, extended a warm welcome and generously offered free visas for all attendees, with seamless hotel transfers and daily breakfast included in the Congress fee. President Buzizi encouraged people to participate, assuring that the attached information will guide that decision to join the Congress.

This remarkable event is open to all industry friends, fostering networking and collaboration, and it will provide the chance to engage with global Skal community members.

For further assistance, please contact President Mohamed Buzizi and the congress secretariat at [email protected]. Act now as the early bird offer has been extended until February 15, 2024.

Skal Asia Congress 2024 promises a dynamic platform to connect, learn, and thrive.

Secure a spot today for an unparalleled experience.

Skal International is an Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals that encourages and creates a network of contacts around the world. It is the only international body uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry fostering growth and collaboration in the travel and tourism sector.

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932. In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

Its more than 12,802 members, entailing of industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional, and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 309 Skal clubs along 84 countries.

The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.