Skal applauds return of Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival

One of Thailand’s leading golf events, the Hua Hin – Cham Am Golf Festival, will return this summer from today August 1 to September 30.

One of Thailand’s leading golf events, the Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival, will return this summer from today August 1 to September 30.

“The Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival has been an annual tradition for many years and attracts golfers from Bangkok and all over Thailand, as well as appealing to international visitors mainly from neighbouring ASEAN countries and Australia in particular,” said Stacey Walton, President of Skal International Hua Hin and Cha Am and keen golfer.

Offering attractive green fees and tournament packages, the golf festival will be held across six of the leading golf clubs in Hua Hin and Cha Am: Lake View Resort and Golf Club; Majestic Creek Golf Club and Resort; Palm Hills Golf Club and Residence; Royal Hua Hin Golf Club; Seapine Golf Course and Springfield Royal Country Club.

Tournaments will be held over 5 weekends in August and September, notably: August 7, August 21, August 27, September 4, and September 11.

For full details, registration for tournament tee times, events and such, click here.

Skal International Hua Hin and Cha Am is a supporter of the event, as well as club members: Surf and Sand Resort (Mr. Sam Sherriff, Managing Director) and Saga Tailor (Mr. Ashu Sharma, Managing Director).

“This is a fantastic opportunity to promote the world-class golf that is available here in Thailand’s renowned “Royal Resort.”

“Many of our SKÅL members are keen golfers and as such we warmly welcome the return of this event which we’re confident will help us to rebuild tourism here in Hua Hin after the challenges posed by the pandemic,” added Stacey Walton.

Skal Hua Hin and Cha Am is a chapter of the global travel and tourism organization Skal International – the world’s largest international association uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. It currently has 12,500 members worldwide with clubs operating throughout Thailand in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Krabi and Samui.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News