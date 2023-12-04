SITA Names New Senior Vice Presidents

SITA has recently made two important senior appointments. Stefan Schaffner has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of SITA AT AIRPORTS, while Sergiy Nevstruyev has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of SITA Global Services (SGS). Both individuals bring extensive management experience in the travel, transport, and mobility technologies sectors to SITA.

Stefan is tasked with reshaping SITA’s Airport portfolio to cater to the increasing need for digitalization and automation, given SITA’s extensive presence in over 1,000 airports worldwide. In his previous role as CEO of Touchless Biometric Systems AG (TBS), Stefan successfully prepared the company for a global launch by spearheading its expansion into new markets and forging strategic alliances and investor connections.

Sergiy’s new role involves the supervision of SITA’s essential infrastructure for approximately 2,500 customers in the airline, airport, ground handling, and related sectors. In addition, he will contribute significantly to SITA’s transformation by optimizing its IT landscape. Sergiy brings extensive experience from his previous position at Accenture’s global industry group, where he specialized in strategy, transformation, customer experience, and delivery within the aviation industry.

David Lavorel, CEO SITA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stefan and Sergiy to the executive management team. They each bring abundant experience in diverse facets of the global travel, transport, and IT industry. I look forward to the valuable new perspectives they will provide to shape our growth strategy in two of the most vital pillars of our business: our airport offerings and our approach to the customer experience.”

Stefan Schaffner said: “I am excited to be joining SITA, an established partner innovating within the air transport industry. We see airports are increasingly investing in technology to improve the passenger experience and streamline operations. Supporting this demand with robust solutions will be a key focus in 2024 and beyond.”

Sergiy Nevstruyev said: “Ensuring a high-quality customer experience is the cornerstone of the value we bring to our customers. Around the world, airports and airlines depend on us to ensure their infrastructure is robust and reliable, day in and day out. At this time of transformation, I look forward to applying my knowledge of the complexities of delivery and IT strategy to help reshape SITA’s service management and optimize the tools supporting this.”