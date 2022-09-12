Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Business Travel Investment Quick News

SITA future investment plans

13 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read

SITA, IT provider to the air transport industry, today announced the launch of a partnership program aimed at joining hands with key partners as it embarks on a new path to growth.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly