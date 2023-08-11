Sino Jet to Buy 100 AEROFUGIA eVTOL Aircraft

eVTOLs represent new generation of aviation technology marked by safety, reliability, environmental consciousness, and economic efficiency.

Today’s business aviation landscape predominantly comprises jet-propelled aircraft, which require designated runways for flights between airports.

With minimal takeoff and landing area requirements, zero carbon emissions, stellar performance, and enhanced safety measures, eVTOLs align with environmental and sustainable development principles.