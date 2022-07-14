Singaporeans are ready to travel to New Caledonia

New Caledonian airline, Aircalin, launching a new service route with two direct flights per week between Singapore and New Caledonia.

Known for its culture and fine sandy beaches, and lagoons, Caledonia is of exceptional beauty.

New Caledonia is a country where nature and people express themselves in a thousand ways. A famous World Heritage listed lagoon with rare and unique species.

New Caledonia offers a melting pot of people and encounters that will give its visitors one desire – to make your heart beat in New Caledonia.

Singapore with its density, skyscrapers, and crowded streets could not be more different than New Caledonia’s capital city Noumea, an endearing capital city in the heart of New Caledonia’s jewel.

Fringed with small beach-facing stores, bars, and restaurants the city offers dining and drinking options while watching the famous New Caledonian sunset.

Now New Caledonia is becoming a dream come true with New Caledonian national airline, Aircalin launching a new air service with two direct flights per week between Singapore and New Caledonia.

The official announcement was made on July 1st as New Caledonia reopens to the world after the pandemic.

Travelers entering New Caledonia will only need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 upon boarding and be tested 2 days after arrival.

In acknowledging Aircalins’ announcement, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker welcomed Aircalins’ new service route to Singapore and the reopening of its borders to international tourists and travelers.

Adding that reopening of borders in the Pacific for tourists is an indication that tourism in the Pacific is heading back to some form of normalcy.

In announcing the new airline route, New Caledonia’s Minister of International Tourism Development Honourable Mickael Forrest mentioned, that this was a win for both Singapore and New Caledonia. Adding that the new service route opened doors to exceptional destinations in the Pacific and to discover amazing natural and cultural diversity.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for travelers from Southeast Asia to escape the crowds and pollution in their big cities and discover a new, unique, and varied destination – both Oceanian and French – hidden in the heart of the South Pacific. Luckily, Singapore passport holders don’t need to get a short-stay visa and there is a new direct flight from Singapore,” Mr. Mickael mentioned.