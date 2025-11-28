Singapore Welcomes First-Ever Rainforest Resort in a Capital City

Banyan Group and Mandai Wildlife Group celebrated the Grand Opening of the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree on 26 November, officiated by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Located in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the resort marks Banyan Group’s 100th property and its symbolic return to Singapore, becoming the first resort situated within a leading wildlife and nature destination in a capital city.

The event opened with a musical prelude by Wolfgang Violin Studio, followed by a guided tour showcasing the resort’s sustainable design, biodiversity corridors and nature-led guest experiences. Guests also previewed the inaugural Rainforest Festival, featuring the Discovery Trail, artisanal crafts at the Banyan Gallery Showcase, the GREEN-HOUSE HangOut sustainability market, and Curiosity Cove, Singapore’s largest indoor nature-inspired playscape. Beneficiaries from President’s Challenge programmes were among the first to experience the festival.

The programme continued with the premiere of The Journey film, a dialogue on Singapore’s City in Nature vision, and concluded with an appreciation dinner and performances by local talents including MICappella and Dick Lee.