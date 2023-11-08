Singapore Upgrades Digital Solutions to Better SMEs and Tourist Experience

Singapore is upgrading its tourist attractions by incorporating more technology to enhance visitor experiences. This includes reducing ticket lines and introducing interactive displays for a more engaging visit.

Singapore introduced the Tourism (Attractions) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) on November 7. This plan, developed by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), aims to digitalize and enhance the attractions industry.

The Tourism (Attractions) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) supports local attractions, including small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in adopting digital solutions for growth. This initiative aligns with the positive global tourism outlook and the strong recovery of international visitor arrivals in Singapore.

Singapore: Incorporating AI to Ensure Easy Tourism

The Tourism (Attractions) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) aims to enhance the appeal of local attractions by incorporating emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, mentioned the use of generative AI to improve chatbot interactions by providing personalized recommendations based on customer preferences.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is offering support for local attractions, especially small and medium enterprises, to participate in the Industry Digital Plan (IDP). The encouragement is extended to companies and local attraction providers to swiftly join the initiative.

Singapore boasts over 60 diverse attractions, ranging from adventure and rides to museums and heritage sites.

Attractions in Singapore are grappling with challenges such as heightened competition, labor limitations, and evolving traveler preferences, according to experts. The Director of Attractions, Entertainment, and Tourism Concept Development at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Ms. Ashlynn Loo, emphasized the urgency for attractions to embrace digitalization, especially in addressing manpower constraints and meeting the growing demand for personalized services. She sees the Tourism (Attractions) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) as a valuable tool to guide attractions through this digital transformation, allowing them to innovate, streamline operations, boost productivity, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The IDP aims to serve as an accessible and step-by-step guide, empowering attractions—more than 60 in Singapore—to embark on and sustain their digitalization journey. By leveraging technology, attractions can stay competitive, adapt to changing customer expectations, and effectively navigate the dynamic landscape of the tourism industry.

The Tourism (Attractions) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) focuses on customer service, engagement, sales and marketing, and sustainability, aiming to alleviate staff from repetitive tasks and data management. The plan provides a roadmap with tailored solutions for companies at different stages of growth. Attractions in the initial stage can explore workplace automation and self-service ticketing kiosks. Those seeking to enhance their digital capabilities can adopt tools like data analytics and AI-enabled chatbots, while more advanced attractions can consider dynamic pricing systems and interactive storytelling features.