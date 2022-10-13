Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News Singapore Sustainable Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Singapore partners with PCMA on sustainability toolkit

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
image courtesy of IMEX
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

This week at IMEX America, Singapore Tourism, in partnership with PCMA, launched a sustainability toolkit called The Time is Now.

In line with Singapore’s sustainability development goals, a target in the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap is to have 60% of hotel room stock in Singapore attain internationally-recognized hotel sustainability certification by 2025.

Research shows that while seven in 10 meeting organizers said their organizations are committed to setting sustainability targets in the next two to three years, eight out of 10 said they wanted more knowledge and tools to better organize events sustainably.

“The Global business events industry must collectively move the needle with urgency.”

We have to stop thinking of sustainability initiatives at our events as optional and take a much more proactive approach,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, PCMA and CEMA president and CEO.

The toolkit empowers business event strategists with easy-to-implement tips to integrate sustainability practices in the event planning stage, which, if done collectively, is key to lowering the environmental impact of meetings and events. It features plug-and-play templates and highlights key areas to be mindful of while planning an event, such as inquiring about sustainable menu options, considering if the venue is powered by renewable electricity and checking on a venue’s waste minimization plans.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.

