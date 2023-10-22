Singapore Airlines, Scoot Offering Discount on 370k Flight Tickets

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary, Scoot, are offering special discounts on 370,000 air tickets starting from November 3 to boost travel demand.

The discounts apply to round-trip flights from Singapore to 71 destinations, covering the entire travel network, for travel between January and September 2024.

These discounted tickets will be available at the Time to Fly travel fair from November 3 to 5, as well as on the airlines’ websites, apps, and through selected travel agents.

Scoot, the low-cost carrier, is offering discounted one-way tickets for travel between November 2023 and October 2024. The fares start at S$68 (US$49.5) to Kuala Lumpur and S$140 to Taipei. Singapore recently saw a significant increase in visitors, with 1.13 million arriving in September, up nearly 45% compared to the previous year, and more than 10 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of the year.