Silk Way West Airlines orders new Airbus A350F jets

Silk Way West Airlines based in Baku, Azerbaijan has signed a purchase agreement for two A350F. This is the first order from the Caspian region for this aircraft type. The freighters are intended to modernize and further grow the existing fleet with the most efficient and sustainable cargo aircraft available in the market.

“We are delighted to sign the first but surely not the last agreement with Airbus, which marks the start of what I am sure will be a very fruitful partnership as we strive for future growth. Today, our guests witnessed a defining moment in Silk Way West Airlines’ history. I am confident of the success that the acquisition of these new aircraft will bring us. The signing of this agreement marks a new milestone in the growth of our company. There is no doubt that this agreement will strengthen the company’s leading position in the global air freight market over the next 15-20 years,” said Mr. Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines.

“I welcome Silk Way West Airlines as a new Airbus customer. The A350F is a game changer in efficiency and sustainability for the cargo operations of the future. We look forward to demonstrating how positively the economics and environmental signature of the A350s will stand out versus older generation aircraft.” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A350F is based on the world’s most modern long-range leader, the A350. The aircraft will feature a large main deck cargo door and a fuselage length optimized for cargo operations. Over 70% of the airframe is made of advanced materials resulting in a 30 tons lighter take-off weight, which together with efficient Rolls-Royce engines generate an advantage of at least 20% lower fuel burn and CO 2 emissions over its current closest competitor. With a 109 tons payload capability (+3t payload / 11% more volume than its competition), the A350F serves all cargo markets (Express, general cargo, special cargo…) and is in the large freighter category the only new generation freighter aircraft ready on-time for the enhanced ICAO CO₂ emissions standards.

Launched in 2021, the A350F records to date 31 orders and commitments from six customers