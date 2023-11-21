India: Sikkim Reopens for Tourists after October Floods

Two months post the Teesta River flash flood in Sikkim, the state government has declared that all popular tourist spots are now accessible, with the exception of extreme parts in North Sikkim.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department‘s Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri, affirmed the safety of various regions across districts like Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong, and Gyalshing, highlighting pleasant weather conditions for festive visits.

An advisory on Monday assured that apart from the inaccessible extreme Northern Sikkim, all other state destinations are open for tourists, with the situation having returned to normal post the flood’s impact on Teesta.

Despite the recent flash flood in the Teesta River, the appeal to tourists continues for Sikkim, renowned for its unspoiled natural beauty.

The tragic flood claimed 40 lives following a cloudburst on October 4, impacting a region that hosts over a million visitors annually, emphasizing tourism as a crucial economic driver. National Geographic’s recognition of Sikkim as a top destination for 2024 adds to its allure.

Notably, areas like Gurudongmar and Tsmgo encountered unprecedented early snowfall, a unique occurrence in the state’s history.

Last year’s snowfall typically arrived around the final week of December, making this early snowfall a distinctive event.