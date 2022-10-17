Sierra Leone pushes tourism in meeting with Ghana

Sierra Leone is continuing to drive tourism per its New Direction Manifesto, penetrating new markets in Europe, America, and Africa.

Ghana Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey, received the Sierra Leone Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu B. Pratt, and his delegation in Accra, Ghana, marking the occasion of the kickoff of the Inter Tourism Expo on October 16, 2022.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, hosted the Ghana Tourism Minister and Sierra Leone tourism delegation at his office in Accra, Ghana. Brief introductions of all the participants of the meeting were done in grand style at the beginning of the meeting.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism Dr. Pratt placed a premium on tourism to leverage strength on unemployment and challenges faced by the sector. He placed regional marketing and PR on the table as a means to a well decentralized program as he shared information on culture and corporate ventures in the making.

Throwing light on the ongoing Inter-Tourism Expo 2022, the impacts on the health of tourism development for West Africa was discussed with keen interest on collaboration and partnerships from every aspect.

Sierra Leone today is benefiting from such collaborations as in the case of the West Africa Power Pole supply as an example. The Minister said: “When we fail to switch the narrative, there is now the need to go more robust on these activities.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

“Our challenges are numerous, but resilience is at the core, and there should be a tactful approach.

“We should position ourselves for sustainable tourism with a revenue generation approach.”

“Tourism must go beyond just tourist arrivals, but rather integrate tourism in every facet of our collaboration and operations that will yield more results for us and the future.

“Moreover, we must first ask the question – what do we need from the tourism integration that creates that fair opportunity to shared equity for ROI as countries and entities with a clear purpose of existence?

“We as a nation, Sierra Leone to be precise, have done several engagements with paramount CEOs, civil societies, and media institutions, with women in tourism geared towards building a sober baseline to ensure tourism catapults that engine for development and growth.

“The value must be measured against all levels, and Africa as a continent must be part of a global engagement with negotiations throughout every relations that has to do with tourism, travel, and hospitality.”

The Minister submitted to the Ghana Tourism Authority that if tourism challenges are to be combatted, there must be a clear pathway to attain these results to match the subregion in targeting poverty reduction to zero, using tourism as a game changer due to its possibilities as a growth sector.

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, extended a profound and hearty appreciation to the Hon. Minister and team, but especially to the Minister for shining light on the transportation sector, with a key being the opening up of roads, country to country, using railways, trams, cable cars, and many more means.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News