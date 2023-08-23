Siem Reap Expects 7 Million Tourists in 2023-2026

The Ministry of Tourism has launched the Siem Reap Tourism Marketing and Promotion Strategic Plan (TMPSP) for 2023-2026. The plan’s objective is to draw in seven million national and international tourists each year. The plan aligns with the Siem Reap Tourism Development Master Plan 2021-2035. It emphasizes promotional activities to attract both short- and long-term tourists with appealing tourism packages. Aiming to achieve this goal, TMPSP have outlined a set of 21 actions. These actions aim to attract a minimum of four million national tourists and three million international tourists annually by the year 2026.