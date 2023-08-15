Should Zurab Pololikashvili Run for a Third Term in UNWTO?

The UNWTO Secretary General can only run for 2 terms according to current rules. Should this be changed to allow 12 years or 3 terms?

As predicted by eTurboNews in November 2021, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has been working hard with his legal advisor to change the rules of the World Tourism Organization, allowing him to run for a third term in office.

Both of his elections were clouded with allegations of manipulation and fraud, widely reported by eTurboNews.

The only reason Zurab was elected in the first place was an off-stage agreement with candidate Walter Mzembi, the former minister of tourism for Zimbabwe, who saw himself defrauded by the secretary’s manipulation.

To avoid embarrassment for the Chinese host at the general assembly in 2018 and confirm Zurab, Mzembi agreed to back off from his allegation of “irregularities” at the General Assembly in Chengdu, China and was assured that he would be in charge of redoing the electoral process to avoid a repeat of the issues in 2017. This was discussed in a last-minute handshake agreement with the former UNWTO Secretary Taleb Rifai, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, and indirectly Zurab Pololikashvili.

Due to political changes in Zimbabwe, this never happened.

According to reliable information obtained by eTurboNews, Zurab Pololikashvili himself had been using his position to overlook this process, working on a formula to change the rules, so he could soon run for a third term. According to the same source he is close to succeeding.

eTurboNews likes to know from readers what they think about changing the rules for the United Nations Affiliated Agency and allowing the current Secretary General to keep his job for another 4 years if re-elected.