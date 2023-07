London Heathrow Airport issues a press release saying the airport started strong in 2023 with 37 million passengers flying in and out of this London airport in the first 6 months.

Security lines improved with waits of 5 or fewer minutes on average.

Virgin Atlantic will fly from Heathrow to JFK later this year, powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Salaries were raised for staff. A new CEO will replace John Holland Kaye in October.