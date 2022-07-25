Shooting closes major Dallas airport, suspect shot by police

The shooter, described only as female, fired one or more shots into the air at a ticket counter, sending other passengers running for cover

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Dallas Love Field (DAL) airport in Texas shortly after 11am local time, “due to security issue.”

Located about six miles from downtown Dallas, the city-owned Love Field airport almost exclusively serves Southwest Airlines, a domestic US carrier. The much larger Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) handles international traffic.

All DAL flights were stopped earlier today, and a passenger terminal put on lockdown, after a woman reportedly fired shorts into the air at the airline ticketing counter.

After the shots were fired, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff organized the impromptu evacuation of the passengers from the terminal.

Dallas police had responded to reports of shots fired inside the terminal by 11:30am local time.

According to local officials, one person was taken to a hospital after an “officer-involved shooting” and the terminal has been secured since then.

Police declared the terminal “secure” at noon local time, but the ground stop is expected to remain in effect at least until 1:30 pm. There was a heavy police presence at the airport, as the investigation got underway.

The suspected shooter, described only as female, reportedly fired one or more shots into the air at a ticket counter, sending other passengers running for cover. She was then shot by the responding officers, according to multiple reports.

According to Dallas Police Department Chief, a 37-year-old woman went into an airport bathroom, changed into a hoodie, then approached the ticket counter and fired several shots into the ceiling. At that point, a Dallas PD officer shot her.

No one else was injured in the incident.

