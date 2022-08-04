Shooting at Mall of America: Big tourism magnet

Mall of America in Bloomington is under lockdown right now due to a shooting. People are stranded in the backs of stores.

Here is actual footage at the time of the gun blasts.

The Mall of America immediately sent out a tweet that stated: There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates.

Announcements also went out of the Mall of America PA system advising: “Those who are not in secure locations, please shelter immediately.”

The Bloomington Police station issued a statement saying: “We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information.”

Some people rushed out of the Mall and to the parking structure as seen in the main image.

In other tweets:

PM Breaking News

@PMBreakingNews

Breaking: Mall of America is on lockdown in Bloomington, Minnesota, after reports of a shooting.

Mary McGuire

@mcguirereports

We are still working to learn if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Mall of America has a vast and extensive system of security cameras, so whatever happened- it was caught on video.

gooch terrorist

@teatsuckler

Someone was Cracking off shots today at Mall of America had to run out the fire escape how Cool would it be to Be able to go to the mall without Having to worry about getting shot

Pitching Popcorn

@pitchingpopcorn

On lockdown at mall of America. Was a shooting. In back room of store now. Waiting till safe

Tyler

@TylerReide

Nothing more American then a back to school shooting at the mall of America. Pray for this state.

thalkell

@thalkell

For all you annoying people on twitter taking advantage of the situation at Mall Of America

– it was an isolated incident between two people or small group, not a mass shooting

– moa is in Bloomington, not Minneapolis