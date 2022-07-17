Sharjah to Hyderabad becomes an emergency in Karachi

Indian based IndiGo airlines declared an emergency on a flight from Sharjah, UAE to Hyderabad, India and landed in Karachi, Pakistan

A scheduled flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad operated by Indigo, declared an emergency today and landed in Karachi due to a technical problem.

Jinnah International Airport, formerly Drigh Road Airport or Karachi Civil Airport, is Pakistan’s busiest international and domestic airport and handled 7,267,582 passengers in 2017–2018.

IndiGo, is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 53.5% domestic market share as of October 2021.

This was the second Indian flight to land in #Karachi after two weeks. The Passengers were chanting Har har Mahadev after the plane landed in Karachi, Pakistan.

IndiGo is sending another aircraft to pick up its stranded passengers.

Big Breaking 🚨



Sharjah Hyderabad Indigo Flight emergency landed in Karachi due to technical problem, n this was the second Indian flight to land in #Karachi after two weeks. Passenger chanting Har har mahadev 🙏🙏 Rafael #BajrangiBhaijaan #Pakistan #VoiceOfIndia #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/B3wfxfMvbr — The Eastern Kingdom 🕊️ (@KingdomEastern) July 17, 2022

Twitter traffic about this emergency is spiraling, except IndiGo has no mention on its Twitter page, but a media statement was issued.

Sharjah is an Emirate in the United Arab Emirates close to Dubai. Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the capital of southern India’s Telangana state. A major center for the technology industry, it’s home to many upscale restaurants and shops.

Pakistan and India are seen as enemies. Both nations have nuclear weapons.

In 1947 India and Pakistan claimed the entirety of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a dispute over the region that escalated into three wars between India and Pakistan and several other armed skirmishes.

The stranded passengers on the IndiGo flight were well treated after landing in Karachi.