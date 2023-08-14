Sharing the Story of Crop Over with the World

Spirit of Crop Over transcended Barbados shores, going global through video & written content created by international influencers & media.

From July 31-August 9, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) welcomed 23 influencers and 25 traditional media personnel to the island to experience the climax of the 2023 Crop Over Festival.

Diverse Media Personnel

Collectively, the group showcased the best of Crop Over to their millions of readers, listeners and followers back home in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the USA, Trinidad, Grenada, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Vincent and Martinique.

The diversity of this media group provides a unique opportunity for people in a total of 15 countries to virtually immerse themselves in the Crop Over festivities.

At the official welcoming ceremony, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Aprille Thomas stated:

“It is important to acknowledge the diversity of the audience in this room because it is an accurate representation of the penetration of Barbados tourism globally.”

“You each have a unique perspective and voice and that’s why we chose you. We want to see Barbados through your eyes.”

She added that each influencer and media personnel was provided with a press kit containing vital information about the Festival. They were also given access to some of the key people most knowledgeable about Crop Over and Barbados.

Experiencing Barbadian Culture

The welcome ceremony also showcased Crop Over for one night only featuring a tuk band, stilt walkers, live re-enactments of Barbadian characters and local entertainers.

During the week-long trip, the media group enjoyed various events such as catamaran cruises, beach parties, all-inclusive events as well as concerts. The group also immersed themselves in Barbadian culture, from Wukup Workshop with dancer Simon Gill to exploring the streets of Bridgetown Market, and of course, getting to meet top Barbadian DJs and entertainers for the season including Justin “Jus Jay” King, Rhea Layne, Leadpipe and Saddis and more.

In real-time, the Crop Over experience was viewed by people from 15 countries in approximately 8 days. Over the next few weeks, stories will be published in Essence magazine, Lonely Planet, Fodor’s Travel, The Globe and Mail, Starbroek newspaper, The Voice UK, The Sun, The Irish Star and so much more!

Article By: Rhe-Ann Prescod