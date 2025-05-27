Shame on Uruguay for Moving UN-Tourism into a Deep Crisis

“Ridiculous!! We will resist with every energy!! This is the statement by the Hon. Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica when he and 35 other tourism ministers from around the world were confronted with a request for inclusion on the agenda for the Executive Council meeting this week for the extraordinary reopening of the candidature period for the UN Tourism Election.

Zurab Pololikashvili wants to get his third term, even as a new citizen of another country. This is creating a United Nations crisis that tourism has not seen.

The minute Pololikashvili’s government, the Government of Georgia, rang the ultimate alarm bell in stopping their former ambassador to Spain from running for a third term as Secretary General, Mr. Pololikashvili has been shopping for a new passport and citizenship, while publicly condemning the country he was serving.

The handwriting by the UN Tourism Legal Advisor points to Uruguay

The handwriting by Ms. Alicia Gomez can be seen on a document filed today by the Government of Uruguay. Ms. Gomez, who had recently spent one month in Uruguay and had been instrumental in misleading the UNWTO General Assembly in 2017, misinformed her boss at the time, Dr. Taleb Rifai, so that Zurab Pololikashvili was confirmed without a secret vote. Mr. Gomez has been the legal counsel for UNWTO since 2017, and is fighting for her job, as her boss, Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, is.

On her LinkedIn page Alicia posted an interview she gave while in Uruguay a few weeks ago about the newly established UN-Tourism Observatory, based in Montevideo, Uruguay, which this year will focus on contributing to the improvement of tourism legislation in terms of sustainability, accessibility, territorial planning and providing solutions to challenges such as the regulation of short-term tourist rentals.

With Ministers from UN-Tourism member countries en route to Madrid to elect a new secretary general on Thursday, May 29, Ms. Gomez drafted a letter yesterday to His Excellency, Minister Celso Sabino from Brazil, the Chair of the 122nd Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UN-Tourism). The letter was rubber-stamped by the Government of Uruguay.

This letter requests inclusion on the agenda for the extraordinary reopening of the candidature period for Secretary General, 2 days before the election, is designed to restart the process of electing a Secretary General, potentially throwing this UN-affiliated agency into a constitutional crisis.

Zurab fights back

Effectively, if approved, Zurab would remain in power and could re-submit his candidacy, which had been cancelled by his own country, under a new country that would have just granted him citizenship.

The letter was most likely rubber-stamped by The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Pablo Menoni, who has just taken office as Minister of Tourism of Uruguay, and may even be unaware of the dark history this organization has had over the last eight years.

Uruguay Disrespecting Spain

Uruguay, by signing this letter, is disrespecting the host country, Spain. Spain openly had announced it did not want Zurab to run for a third term.

Brazil chairs the Executive Council

As reported by eTurboNews, based on a confidential statement by a high-ranking police officer in Brazil, many dark clouds are surrounding Minister Celso Sabino from Brazil, but no fire has yet been lit regarding an alleged kickback for money paid by his government to UN-Tourism for a regional center. He is the Chair of the Executive Council and a good friend of Zurab. Spanish authorities have investigated Zurab himself for the alleged involvement in numerous criminal activities.

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister had enough

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said, referring to the request by Uruguay:

“Absolutely ridiculous!! We will resist with every energy!! I am arriving tomorrow night!” Jamaica is a voting member of the Un-Tourism Executive Council

UN Tourism is in a deep crisis now

UN Tourism is now engulfed in a deep institutional crisis as revelations of fraud, backdoor manipulation, and strategic political interference emerge just days before the vote for the next Secretary-General. This is the wording from a report released by the World Tourism Forum earlier today.

“This is not about transparency or fairness,” said a senior official within UN Tourism to a reporter of the World Tourism Forum. “It’s a coordinated political tactic designed to reopen the door for Zurab Pololikashvili.”

As first reported by this publication, Pololikashvili, the current Secretary-General, is officially ineligible for another term under the existing UN-Tourism framework. As noted by eTN, Zurab is attempting everything possible to retain his job and complete alleged shady activities.

Seychelles is a case of an easy solution

Executive member countries considering this latest move by Uruguay should have an easy task when referring to the 2017 election, when the candidate from Seychelles, Alain St. Ange, was removed by his government hours before the election at the executive council at that time.

Ms. Gomez, who was also in charge of the legal counsel in 2017, ruled that Mr. St. Ange would not be able to run and that UN-Tourism had no recourse but to proceed with the election, including delaying the voting process. Zurab, having been disqualified by his government this year, constitutes the same situation that was resolved in 2017.

Zurab is manipulating the process from within

“Zurab is manipulating the process from within,” said a senior European diplomat. “He wants to restart the elections so he can present himself again—this time possibly under a new nationality. Even for a country, it is shameful to be complicit in this fraud.”

Many tourism ministers are already in Madrid. The comment of a minister who wanted to be anonymous at this time is: ” My goodness, if this man is allowed to get away with these shenanigans, I propose that most countries should resign from the UNWTO en masse. It is shameful that an individual is permitted to manipulate everyone in this manner. Wow.

Intense behind-the-stage lobbying in action

According to the World Tourism Forum report, Madrid has become the stage for intense behind-the-scenes lobbying, with all candidates, ministers, and senior officials currently in the Spanish capital. Emotions are running high as the tourism community grapples with what one UN official called “the most serious threat to the organization’s credibility in decades.

“This is the moment the United Nations must protect its reputation,” said an official. “Allowing this manipulation to proceed will irreparably damage the credibility of UN Tourism.”

We read with disgust the intentions from Uruguay Minister the fellow might be working under influence of Zurab, we appeal to the Executive Council to stand and save the UN Tourism Institution and eject any attempt to derail the process of reshaping the Organization, said Cuthbert Ncube, Executive Chairman of the African Tourism Board.

The Georgian Crime Gang story

Ironically and possibly unrelated, this article published today in Khaleej Times in Dubai is raising eyebrows:

Georgian crime gang boss arrested in Dubai Dubai police have arrested a suspected Georgian crime gang leader on a Spanish warrant, Spain’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The request for inclusion letter

The letter that UN-Tourism Executives are confronted with while arriving in Madrid.

Perhaps the letter is void, as it addresses the previous executive council (122nd) and not the one meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

To His Excellency Minister Celso Sabino, Chair of the 122nd Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism)

Subject: Request for inclusion on the agenda of the extraordinary reopening of the candidature period

Your Excellency, Mr. Chair,

This request is based on the provisions of Article 4(5) of the Executive Council’s Rules of Procedure, which allows, after consultation with the Chair, the inclusion of new items in a supplementary provisional agenda, which will be considered by the Council together with the provisional agenda originally distributed.

Since the adoption of decision 9 at the 122nd session of the Executive Council, exceptional circumstances have arisen that substantially alter the factual and political context in which said decision was made. These new developments necessitate a reconsideration of the matter by the Executive Council, the competent body under the Organization’s Statutes, responsible for establishing the procedure and calendar for recommending a nominee for the post of Secretary-General to the General Assembly.

Among these exceptional circumstances, one particularly significant supervening event stands out: the withdrawal of support by a Member State for one of the candidates for the post of Secretary-General of this Organization, as officially communicated by the Secretariat in a Note Verbale dated 19 May 2025. Given that the endorsement of a Member State is an essential and non-waivable requirement for the validity of a candidature, such withdrawal significantly alters the previously existing configuration of candidatures and endorsements.

Furthermore, since the deadline for submitting new candidatures has already passed, this situation de facto prevents the full and equitable exercise of the right of participation and influence by the Members of the Executive Council, undermining fundamental principles such as the predictability of the process (the principle of no surprise) and minority rights. It should be emphasized that all Member States elected to the Executive Council have the legitimate right to re-examine this new exceptional context, and all Full Members have the right to consider the possibility of presenting their candidates.

Therefore, the undersigned have the honour to respectfully submit to the Executive Council a proposal to reopen the process for the submission of candidatures for the post of Secretary-General for the period 2026–2029, as well as to reconstitute the Committee for the Verification of Candidatures, in accordance with new deadlines to be determined by the Executive Council itself.

The undersigned reiterate to the Executive Council the assurances of our highest consideration and respect.

Sincerely,

Pablo Menoni

Minister of Tourism of Uruguay