Shaikha Al Nowais UN-Tourism Secretary-General Elect to Attend UNCTAD16 in Geneva

The 16th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD16 ) opens today in Geneva under the theme “Shaping the future: Driving economic transformation for equitable, inclusive and sustainable development.”

Shaikha Al Nowais, the UN-Tourism Secretary General Elect will be attending the event tomorrow after she opened the Annual Meeting of the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels today.

The four-day conference (20-23 October) convenes ministers of trade and economy, leaders of international organizations, representatives of civil society, private sector, youth and renowned experts to engage in high-level dialogue on global trends and policy perspectives on trade, finance and debt, investment, development and the digital economy.

In her opening address, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan warned that uncertainty, debt and falling investment are weighing heavily on the world’s poorest countries.

Yet Ms Grynspan highlighted that major shifts – from new trade patterns and resilient services to clean technologies and artificial intelligence – offer a chance to reshape the global economy for greater inclusion and resilience.

She stressed that the key question is not whether change will happen, but who will steer it and for whose benefit.

“We’ve come here to shape the future, together, so that trade, investment and technology work for people, not the other way around,” Ms Grynspan said.

Historic crossroads urging collective response

The world is at a crossroads that calls for a fundamental shift in development mindset, global leaders say in their remarks to the UNCTAD16 opening ceremony.

President José Ramos-Horta of Timor Leste, speaking via video message, called for a renewed commitment to rebalance the rules of global commerce, decisive action on debt, bridge the digital divide and ensure climate justice is reflected in trade and investment, especially for least developed countries.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Viet Nam, in his video message, called for bold and effective reforms to the multilateral trading and financial systems, while reaffirming his country’s support for the UN’s central role in tackling “global and people-centred issues” linked to sustainable development.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, in a pre-recorded message, praised the “transformative response” of UNCTAD in carrying out the Bridgetown Covenant adopted at the organization’s 15th quadrennial conference held in Barbados.

“We must empower UNCTAD to be that space, where new global consensus on links between trade and development are forged for the prosperity of all,” said the prime minister.

Multilateralism in action at UNCTAD16

UNCTAD16 takes place amid wide-ranging reform efforts aimed at making the United Nations and the multilateral system better adapted to pressing challenges now and into the future.

“Progress in trade and development is critical to that renewal, said Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly.

The president urged countries to ensure that trade uplifts rather than divides, empowers rather than excludes: “Because a more equitable global economy is essential to demonstrating that multilateralism still works for all.”

The momentum is ramping up, said Director-General Tatiana Valovaya of the UN Office at Geneva, encouraging participants to seize it with “clarity, courage and collective resolve”.

“This (UNCTAD16) conference may serve as a space for bold ideas, innovative partnerships and renewed determination to build resilient, sustainable and inclusive future for all,” Ms Volovaya concluded