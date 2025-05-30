Shaikha Al Nowais Nominated as First Woman UN Tourism Secretary-General as Executive Council Builds on Strong Legacy

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is an Emirati business leader with over 16 years of experience in global hospitality.

According to the May 2025 World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism, over 300 million tourists traveled internationally in the first three months of 2025, about 14 million more than in the same months of 2024. On the back of this positive data, Member States were given an overview of the progress made in key areas designed to build a more innovation, resilient and sustainable sector.

Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Over the last eight years, UN Tourism has embraced a transformative vision. We have put tourism at the forefront of the global agenda to enhance its competitiveness and economic value. And we have never lost sight of our key priorities: education, investments, sustainable and rural development, women empowerment, new technologies, and international expansion.”

Shaikha Al Nowais nominated to make history as first female UN Tourism head

Following protocol, the Council elected Shaikha Al Nowais as the next Secretary-General, to begin in January 2026. Her nomination will be put to the UN Tourism General Assembly for their approval. The nomination represents a landmark first for the sector, as the first woman leader of UN Tourism in its 50-year history.

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is an Emirati business leader with over 16 years of experience in global hospitality. As Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels, she has overseen owner relations across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey. A graduate of Zayed University in Finance, she also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

Celebrating shared progress

In Segovia, Secretary-General Pololikashvili presented a comprehensive report reviewing the outcomes of his eight-year mandate. The report was built around the main outcomes of the approved Program of Work, namely:

Tourism Insights, including Key data trends shaping the industry’s future.

Tourism Know-how, including the development of tourism products.

Investments and Innovation, supporting the core drivers of growth

Sustainability, with a focus on initiatives aligning with the SDGs.

Education and Human Capital development to build a strong, skilled workforce.

UN Tourism on the ground and its assistance to Member States.

Budget allocation and Human Resources.

Highlights included strengthened tourism data systems, expanded rural tourism initiatives (including the Best Tourism Villages and STAR tool), new programming in gastronomy, sports, and urban tourism, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence and social innovation into the Organization’s broader agenda. Member States were also updated on the significant growth in the UN Tourism Online Academy, new International Academies in Association with UN Tourism, and record foreign direct investment figures.

Strengthening global presence and new Innovation Office for Africa

The Council also welcomed updates on the development of Thematic and Regional offices. On the eve of the Executive Council Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and Tourism Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Fatim-Zahra Ammor and UN Tourism formalized an agreement to create he first UN Tourism Thematic Office on Innovation for Africa in Rabat. The office will advance UN Tourism’s 2030 Agenda for Africa, and aims to position tourism as a key driver of development through innovation across the region.