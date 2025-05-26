Shaikha Al Nowais, Gloria Guevara, Harry Theoharis – My Take for UN-Tourism

Shaikha Al Nowais is running a beautiful campaign to become the Secretary-General for UN Tourism. Her platform is LinkedIn, and some of the world’s most expensive PR and marketing companies post her videos and quotes, making her the star – she may not yet be. My vote would go to a woman as the first secretary general of UN-Tourism, and she would not yet be Shaikha Al Nowais.

Shaikha Al Nowais has the weight, influence, and power of the Government of the United Arab Emirates behind her in her ambition to lead UN-Tourism from 2026.

Unfortunately, this sympathetic, well-dressed, humbled, and most likely well-meaning lady with a smile has little experience. Her experience is with her father, who owns the Rotana Hotel group in the UAE.

Shaikha Al Nowais seems to be guided by higher forces. She hardly talks and never debates anything regarding global tourism. She doesn’t appear at events where she could face her competitors, Gloria Guevara or Harry Theoharis.

Shaikha Al Nowais does not like media interviews unless questions are submitted in advance, and her ambition and experience are not questioned. All serious journalists get no response.

Much of Shaikha Al Nowais’s campaign is run on LinkedIn and includes professional videos with beautiful Arab music and scenes, but Shaikha does not respond to LinkedIn requests, and her PR agency is not responding, so communication is not a privilege for Shaikha but a threat.

The world, however, has to be thankful for the UAE’s convincing the Republic of Georgia to disqualify its candidate, who had been leading UN-Tourism for two terms and was trying to manipulate to run for a third term as secretary general.

The other wild card in this mix is Saudi Arabia, which openly supports a more open and outspoken Harry Theoharis from Greece. This relationship was based on a meeting between the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and the prime minister of Greece in Alula. Behind the scenes, there seems to be a tough fight between the UAE and KSA over who should have the most influence over the global travel and tourism industry.

Tourism Politics, geopolitical implementations, and competing interests not related to travel and tourism are in play at the upcoming election at UN-Tourism Madrid, taking place at the end of this week on May 29 and 30. The decision of the Executive Council member countries will shape the future of global tourism for this UN-affiliated agency. This year, however, there is more in play.

This election will also provide a chance to reposition UN-Tourism as an agency that urgently needs to gain trust in countries that are not part of UN-Tourism, such as the U.S., Canada, and Australia and regain the support of those who really shape the business of travel and tourism, such as the Marriotts, the Hyatts, or cruise line companies of the World.

Let’s hope the most honest and experienced candidate will win. Ten percent of the world’s population and some entire nations rely on this industry. They deserve a less politically motivated decision based on someone who understands politics, understands and is respected in the private sector, understands what it takes to have countries that are missing in UN-Tourism rejoin, and someone who loves and understands this travel and tourism industry. There are more factors, such as diversity in the candidate and the country the candidate is from, but the main reason should be qualification.

My best advice for all Hon. Ministers voting on Friday is to consider the interests of tourism and the people behind this beautiful industry.

For a UN agency rotation, equality, experience, and most of all love for this industry are important factors. After all, tourism can be political; it is the custodian of peace and understanding, but it’s also a business that entire nations and millions of people rely on directly or indirectly.

All of this is why my vote would go to Gloria Guevara.