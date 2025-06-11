Seychelles Welcomes New Luxury Property with AVANI+ Barbarons Resort

Seychelles welcomes a new era of refined luxury and elevated guest experiences as AVANI Seychelles Barbarons Resort officially reopens its doors under a new identity: AVANI+ Barbarons Resort.

The resort, located on the west coast of Mahé Island, has undergone a comprehensive transformation, elevating its facilities and services to meet the evolving expectations of global travelers. With 192 fully refurbished guest rooms and suites, including new Lagoon Access Rooms, AVANI+ Barbarons now offers an expanded lagoon-style pool and a diverse range of dining options that celebrate local and international cuisines.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, was present at the reopening ceremony and commended the resort’s efforts in contributing to the local economy and community. He highlighted the importance of such investments in strengthening Seychelles’ position as a premier tourist destination.

“The reopening of AVANI+ Barbarons Resort is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our tourism sector.”

Minister Radegonde added, “It reflects our collective efforts to provide exceptional experiences for visitors while ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared with our communities.”

The official opening of AVANI+ Seychelles Barbarons marks not only a new chapter for the property, but reflects the continuing transformation of Seychelles’ tourism landscape.

With three new restaurants, AVANI+ Barbarons Resort promises a refreshed culinary journey featuring dining experiences that blend international flavors with locally inspired dishes, thoughtfully crafted to satisfy every palate. Other amenities include the AvaniSpa, three versatile meeting spaces, and an oceanfront location, making it an ideal venue for destination weddings, incentive travel, and executive retreats.

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, who also attended the event, welcomed the transformation as a timely development that aligns with the department’s broader vision for a more refined and diversified tourism offering.

“The timing of the resort’s opening is perfect. As Seychelles experiences rising demand, this new property enhances our ability to host guests seeking authentic, high-quality experiences. It also reflects investors’ confidence in the destination’s resilience and long-term potential. This development underscores the importance of long-term partnerships and the trust established brands have in Seychelles. Such investments elevate our product standards and improve our global competitiveness as a leading Indian Ocean destination,” said PS Francis.

AVANI+ Barbarons, part of the global hospitality group Minor Hotels, becomes the group’s second property on Mahé. Its reopening and rebranding mark an exciting addition to Seychelles’ collection of quality hotels, making it the 26th large-scale property on the islands. This milestone highlights the country’s strong appeal as a premier travel destination and demonstrates Minor Hotels’ ongoing confidence in its vibrant tourism industry.

