Seychelles Welcomes Discover Airlines’ Inaugural Direct Flight from Germany

A new chapter in Seychelles’ connectivity with Europe unfolded this week as the island nation warmly welcomed the arrival of Discover Airlines, a German leisure carrier under the Lufthansa Group.

The airline’s first-ever direct flight from Germany touched down at Seychelles International Airport on Monday, 27th October 2025, reinforcing Seychelles’ growing appeal among European travellers, particularly from Germany and neighbouring regions.

As is tradition, the inaugural flight was met with a vibrant Creole welcome ceremony, attended by key figures from the tourism and aviation sectors, including Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism; Mr. David Bianchi, Principal Secretary for Civil Aviation, Ports and Shipping; and Ms. Wallace Cosgrow, government representative and guest of honour.

Also present were Mr. Garry Albert, CEO of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority; Mr. Colin Chang-Tave, CEO of the Seychelles Airports Authority; and Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Tourism Seychelles, alongside other distinguished stakeholders.

Passengers were greeted with warm smiles from the Tourism Seychelles team, who presented them with local souvenirs as a live band filled the terminal with the joyful rhythms of Seychellois music, creating an authentic island-style celebration.

Speaking upon arrival, Bernd Bauer, CEO of Discover Airlines, expressed his excitement at the launch of the new route:

“It’s not every day that we get to launch a new route as an airline. That’s why we’re thrilled to be here today, marking the start of this fabulous new direct connection, one that significantly expands the overall flight offering from Germany to the Seychelles. We are particularly excited that demand for this route has been so strong that we’ve already decided to operate it year-round, a clear sign of how popular the Seychelles are with travellers from Germany and across Europe. It’s now easier than ever to reach this dream destination from Germany and beyond.”

On her part, Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, shared her satisfaction at seeing the route come to fruition:

“We’re truly delighted to welcome Discover Airlines to our shores. Germany has always been one of our most important and loyal markets, and this new direct connection makes it even easier for our German visitors to experience our beautiful destination. With flights from Germany already in operation, having two additional connections can only be a good thing, as it gives travellers more flexibility and makes Seychelles even more accessible.”

Mrs. Francis further highlighted that this new route will greatly benefit travellers who previously faced challenges reaching Seychelles due to the lack of direct flights.

“We see this as more than just another connection to Germany; Discover airline has a huge network over Europe and we remain confident this partnership will bring even more travellers to experience the magic of our islands..”

The new Discover Airlines service is expected to further boost visitor arrivals from Germany, Seychelles’ leading source market, and given its network over Europe, possibly other neighbouring source markets such as France and Italy. The decision to operate the route year-round demonstrates both strong consumer confidence and the enduring appeal of Seychelles as a premier holiday destination.