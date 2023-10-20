Seychelles Unveiled at Successful Colombo Sri Lanka Workshop

Tourism Seychelles, represented by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, the Director for Israel, Turkey, Australia and Southeast Asia and Ms. Selma Magnan, Director for Customer Services, conducted the workshop for tour operators and travel agents.

The event, which took place on October 5, 2023, at the Movenpick Hotel, Colombo, also saw the participation of SilverPearl Tours & Travel, represented by Ms. Kathleen Payet, and the General Manager and Air Seychelles GSA, Mr. R. Dougie Douglas, based in Colombo.

During the workshop, the attendees had the chance to view a captivating destination video that provided insights into the diverse attractions on the three main islands: Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. This was followed by a comprehensive destination presentation by Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir and a presentation by Ms. Payet on the products and services offered by SilverPearl Tours & Travel. Mr. Douglas also showcased a slideshow of Air Seychelles GSA, focusing on the airline’s strength and offerings for the Sri Lankan market.

Reflecting on the successful event, Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir expressed her enthusiasm for Seychelles‘ direct connectivity to the Sri Lankan market, emphasizing its potential to connect with other Asian countries as well. She noted, “The presentations were well received by the agents, as the majority were unfamiliar with the destination. They were eager to pitch Seychelles as a new location to their potential clients, even though the majority of them have never visited Seychelles,” she said.

The agents also seized the opportunity to network and discuss future business opportunities.

Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir further highlighted that the agents showed keen interest in the diverse products offered in Seychelles, including both upscale properties and affordable accommodations, catering for different market segments, different taste and different budget.

During the event, the agents enjoyed the charming Creole atmosphere and hospitality, accompanied by the beautiful music from Seychelles in the background, including the classic song “Welcome” by Jean Ally, amongst others.

The highlight of the evening was a raffle draw, which was drawn from all the business cards of the agents present. Two lucky winners won a return ticket to Seychelles with accommodation and transfers, all offered by the Tourism Department. The winners will have the opportunity to experience Seychelles firsthand and confirm the information shared during the workshop.

Every attending agent received a press kit with all important information about Seychelles, as well a token of appreciation from the destination and a bottle of Takamaka Rum as a special keepsake from Seychelles. Additionally, SilverPearl Tours & Travel and Air Seychelles offered other enticing prizes.

The evening concluded on a high note with a positive atmosphere.