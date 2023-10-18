Seychelles Triumphs at World Travel Awards 2023: Named Leading Honeymoon and Cruise Destination

Recognized as the “Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” and the “Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination” at this year’s gala event, the Seychelles Islands reaffirm their magnetic appeal to travelers in search of extraordinary and enduring experiences.

Seychelles, renowned for its unspoiled beaches, verdant landscapes, and thriving marine ecosystems, has consistently garnered international favor among globetrotters. These prestigious accolades, conferred by the World Travel Awards, stand as a testimony to the nation’s unwavering commitment to tourism excellence and the heartfelt warmth of its hospitality.

Speaking about Seychelles’ latest achievements, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, representative of Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East, expressed their profound pride and gratitude for these latest achievements, stating, “We are elated to be the recipients of these prestigious awards and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the World Travel Awards and the numerous supporters who cast their votes in favor of Seychelles. These accolades signify the dedication and tireless efforts of the Seychellois people and the tourism industry at large. We remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences to all our visitors.”

Being crowned as the “Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” underscores Seychelles’ irresistible allure to couples seeking an enchanting and romantic escape.

The nation’s splendid array of luxury resorts and intimate settings make it an idyllic haven for honeymooners looking to celebrate their love amid the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.

In its capacity as the “Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination,” Seychelles continues to captivate cruise lines and operators seeking to offer passengers an unforgettable exploration of these idyllic isles.

The destination scooped two additional titles, both won by its National Airline, Air Seychelles namely, Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline – Economy Class 2023 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline Brand 2023.

On her part, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, commented that she is delighted to see Seychelles continuing to thrive as a destination.

“We are incredibly humbled by this award yet again; we have held the titles for a few years now and couldn’t be happier to reinforce our position as regional leaders. The accolade is a tribute to our country’s hard work, devotion, and enthusiasm. I am grateful to our hotel industry partners for their contributions to local companies, tour operators, and the community at large. Most importantly, we are deeply appreciative of the faith and support that our tourists have shown in our destination.”

Seychelles remains committed to preserving its pristine environment and sustaining a responsible and eco-friendly tourism industry. These awards serve as an inspiration, encouraging Seychelles to persevere in these efforts while providing travelers from across the globe with unforgettable and ecologically conscious experiences.