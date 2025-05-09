Seychelles Tourism Strengthens Middle East Ties

As the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup keeps heating up in Seychelles, with the tournament heading into the semi-finals this week, the island nation is also making strategic moves off the pitch following its dynamic participation at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1.

Tourism Seychelles leveraged ATM to reinforce its commitment to regional growth, deepen trade ties, and unlock new avenues for collaboration, timed perfectly with the global spotlight currently shining on Seychelles.

Led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and supported by Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary; Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing; and Ms. Ingride Asante, Marketing Executive, the delegation activated several strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth.

Among the most significant developments is the imminent launch of Air Seychelles’ new direct service to Abu Dhabi, beginning 24th May 2025, just as the destination rides a wave of heightened international attention thanks to the ongoing tournament.

“This is more than just market visibility, it’s about seizing the moment.”

Mrs. Sherin Francis added, “With the Beach Soccer World Cup energizing global audiences and new flight access from the Gulf, Seychelles is entering a high-impact phase for inbound growth from the Middle East.”

A major milestone achieved during ATM was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Airlines, a strategic move that will further amplify Seychelles’ reach across the airline’s vast Middle Eastern and global network.

The Tourism Seychelles stand welcomed a robust lineup of partners, including hotel brands such as Berjaya Resorts, Savoy Seychelles, Raffles, and Le Duc de Praslin, along with key DMCs and national carrier Air Seychelles. Their joint presence highlighted the private sector’s growing confidence in the region’s potential.

“We’ve seen tremendous energy at ATM and a genuine appetite from trade partners across the GCC,” said Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ Middle East representative. “The launch of new air routes, the visibility of Seychelles through a world-class sporting event, and our expanded presence at ATM all point to a transformative year ahead.”

Mrs. Bernadette Willemin added, “We’re not only seeing a shift in market awareness, but also in how Middle Eastern travelers perceive Seychelles as a dynamic, accessible destination for leisure, luxury, and now sports tourism.”

To date in 2025, the UAE alone accounts for 12% of total visitor arrivals to Seychelles, reaffirming its role as a key source market. While overall Middle East arrivals are slightly down by 5.3%, the current surge in visibility and new connectivity efforts aim to reverse that trend and capture new market segments.

With the world’s attention firmly on Seychelles this week, Tourism Seychelles is capitalizing on a rare alignment of events, energy, and opportunity to chart a stronger course forward in the region.

