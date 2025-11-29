Seychelles Tourism Soars, Surpassing 2024 Arrival Targe

Seychelles ’ tourism sector has officially exceeded its 2024 visitor arrival target, recording 354,034 arrivals as of Week 47, four weeks ahead of year-end. This marks a 12% increase compared to the 316,800 arrivals recorded during the same period in 2024, confirming that the country has surpassed last year’s full-year performance ahead of schedule

In Week 47 of 2025, ending 23 November, Seychelles welcomed 7,880 visitors, reaching nearly half of pre-pandemic weekly levels.

Tourism arrivals continue to strengthen across all regions in 2025. Europe, the main source market, recorded a 13% increase, while Africa and Asia posted growth of 22% and 23% respectively. Oceania experienced exceptional growth at 94%, and the Americas registered a 5% rise.

Germany remains Seychelles’ largest individual market with 49,310 arrivals to date, followed by France (38,899) and Russia (32,443). Italy (20,478) and the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland (20,165) complete the top five markets.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates remains a resilient source market, attracting 17,221 visitors in 2025. Within Africa, South Africa leads the region with a steady performance of 7,598 visitors.

The Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Sherin Francis, noted that this achievement reflects strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, active stakeholder engagement, targeted marketing efforts, and an ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services and products across the islands.

“Surpassing our 2024 target is a result of our shared effort and the strong partnerships we continue to build. We have received tremendous support from our industry partners in advancing our initiatives and broadening our market reach worldwide. This achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished when we remain aligned, proactive, and committed to raising the standard of our destination,” Mrs Francis stated.

“We do not take this achievement for granted, as we know there is still much work to be done. The Department remains focused on maintaining strong momentum through targeted marketing, capacity-building, and the continuous enhancement of the visitor experience.”

Based on forward booking data, Seychelles expects visitor numbers to continue increasing over the next four weeks, contributing to a new record in arrivals this year. This trend reflects the country’s consistent performance in the tourism sector..