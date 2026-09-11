Seychelles tourism is showing fresh signs of recovery, with July and August visitor arrivals exceeding last year’s levels. Rising tourism earnings, strong growth from Russia and emerging markets, and resilient visitor stays are providing renewed optimism as the island destination heads into the final months of 2026.

Seychelles is showing encouraging signs of tourism recovery following disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, with visitor arrivals in July and August exceeding the same months last year.

As of 30 August 2026, the destination had welcomed 232,342 visitors, around 8% below the same period in 2025. However, recent performance points to improving demand, with arrivals in Week 35 up 21% year on year.

Russia remains Seychelles’ leading source market and is the only Top 10 market recording growth, up 27%. Africa, which accounts for 8% of arrivals, is also performing positively, with regional arrivals increasing by 9%. Europe continues to dominate with 69% of total arrivals, followed by Asia at 18%.

Smaller and emerging markets are also showing encouraging growth, including South Africa, Nigeria, Türkiye, China, Mauritius, Tanzania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Congo (Brazzaville), creating opportunities for greater market diversification.

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Despite overall arrivals remaining below last year, tourism earnings have risen by 4.7%, while the average length of stay increased slightly from 9.3 to 9.4 nights between January and July.

“There is certainly a silver lining in the latest figures,” said Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive Vesna Rakic. “The stronger performance in July and August and the growth in several markets give us reason to remain optimistic.”

The Seychelles Tourism Board said it will continue to protect its core markets, support recovery in affected markets and diversify its visitor base to strengthen the long-term resilience of the tourism sector.