Seychelles Tourism on Track Toward Pre-COVID Benchmark

With less than ten weeks remaining in the year, Seychelles remains on a promising trajectory to exceed the 2019 tourism arrival figures after having surpassed its 2025 forecasted visitor and revenue targets.

The latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that as of Week 42 (ending 20 October), the year-to-date total stands at 308,854 visitors — representing a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2024 (276,892 visitors).

The island nation welcomed 9,190 visitors during Week 42 of 2025, which is amongst one of the highest weekly counts recorded this year. This continues a steady growth trend observed throughout the year, with comparable peaks seen in Weeks 8 (9,030 visitors), 15 (9,607 visitors), 16 (9,732 visitors), and 41 (9,428 visitors).

This upward trajectory places Seychelles firmly on course to reclaim its pre-pandemic peak of 384,204 visitors, achieved in 2019 — a benchmark year for the country’s tourism industry. The destination’s performance in 2025 also surpasses full-year figures for both 2023 (276,675 visitors) and 2022 (267,254 visitors).

Germany continues to hold the top position as Seychelles’ leading source market, contributing 41,726 visitors since the start of the year. It is followed by France (33,589) and Russia (27,619) in second and third place, respectively. Other key markets include Italy (18,062), the United Kingdom (17,358), the United Arab Emirates (16,502), Israel (12,815), Switzerland (11,642), the United States (11,167), and Poland (10,802).

According to data from the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS), total tourism revenue between January and September 2025 amounted to 803 million USD, underscoring the sector’s critical contribution to the national economy.

Speaking on the positive trend, Mrs Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, commended the industry’s resilience and continued commitment to recovery:

“The consistent growth we are witnessing this year is truly encouraging. With around ten weeks left in 2025, we remain hopeful that Seychelles will surpass its projected visitor and revenue targets. This progress is a testament to the resilience and hard work of our industry partners, our airline and hospitality sectors, and the enduring appeal of our islands as a world-class destination. It has taken five years of dedication and collaboration to bring Seychelles back to this level of performance, and the results speak for themselves.”

The positive momentum is supported by the return of several key international airlines and the introduction of new routes, marking the highest level of air connectivity since 2020. These developments are expected to significantly boost capacity from major European markets and further strengthen Seychelles’ global network through expanded connections across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The Tourism Department continues to collaborate closely with local and international partners to sustain this momentum, ensuring that Seychelles remains a highly sought-after and most sustainably managed island destinations in the Indian Ocean.