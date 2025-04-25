Seychelles Tourism Minister Leads Arabian Travel Market Delegation

Tourism Seychelles is set to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s theme, “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” underscores the crucial role of connectivity in shaping the future of global travel.

As the global travel industry continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, the Seychelles Tourism Department stands as a proactive force committed to shaping a more connected and sustainable future. With a clear vision, the department is not only working to strengthen and deepen its existing partnerships but is also actively seeking to forge new relationships that will expand Seychelles’ global reach.

Leading the Seychelles delegation will be Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, whose presence cements the government’s strong commitment to advancing Seychelles’ position as a key player in the global tourism landscape.

His leadership at ATM 2025 is expected to bring renewed attention to Seychelles’ strategic vision for sustainable growth, innovation in connectivity, and deepened international partnerships.

Minister Radegonde will be joined by high-level officials, including Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for the Tourism Department; Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing; Mrs. Ingride Asante, Marketing Executive; and Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles representative for the Middle East office.

They will be accompanied by a robust delegation of local partners and private sector representatives, including Air Seychelles, Berjaya Resorts Seychelles, Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel/Savoy Seychelles Resort and Spa, Le Duc de Praslin Hotel and Villas, Raffles Seychelles, 7° South, Luxe Voyage Holidays, Luxury Travel, Mason’s Travel, MC Seychelles, Ocean Blue Travel, and Summer Rain Tours.

The ATM serves as a premier platform for the global travel and tourism sector, uniting various sectors, including leisure, luxury, business events, and corporate travel. With over 2,500 exhibitors and attendees from 161 countries, the event facilitates meaningful connections, successful partnerships, and insights into the latest industry trends and innovations.

Tourism Seychelles’ participation at ATM 2025 aims to promote the destination to key regional markets, supporting its partners in generating business opportunities and enhancing visibility. The shared stand will serve as a central platform for meetings, media engagement, and trade interactions.

