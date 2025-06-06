Seychelles Tourism Minister Heads Delegation to UN Tourism Commission for Africa Meeting

Seychelles will participate in the 68th UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting, scheduled for June 11-13, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The delegation will be led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, along with other ministry officials, namely Mr. Chris Matombe, Director for Strategic Planning; Ms. Diana Quatre, Director for Industry Human Resource Development; and Mr. Danio Vidot, Protocol Officer.

The meeting will gather tourism leaders from across the continent to discuss the future of Africa’s tourism industry, focusing this year on digital skills, entrepreneurship, and creative industries.

Following the CAF Meeting, a Thematic Conference will explore the theme: “Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism through Innovation, AI, and Creative Industries in Africa.” Sessions will include a presentation on how technology can help preserve the continent’s heritage, alongside a panel discussion featuring innovators utilizing AI in tourism and creative fields.

Seychelles has submitted its candidature for a seat on the UN Tourism Executive Council for the 2025–2029 term and has also proposed to host the 69th CAF Meeting in 2026. Both decisions will be made during the upcoming CAF session.

This meeting offers Seychelles an opportunity to contribute to key discussions shaping tourism in Africa while promoting its vision of sustainable and inclusive growth for the region.

