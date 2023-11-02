Seychelles Tourism Gains Momentum with Multiple Airline Resumptions

Turkish Airlines, which will be connecting Seychelles to Istanbul with three direct flights per week, landed in Seychelles on Monday, October 27, with 277 passengers.

The airline, hubbed in Istanbul, followed Edelweiss and Condor, which touched down at the Seychelles International Airport on September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2023, respectively.

Additionally, in the month of October, Aeroflot, the national airline of Russia, added a third weekly trip to its frequency of travel to Seychelles, while Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, resumed its operations to two daily flights.

The Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, said, “Although we are aware of the continued fragility of our business, we are pleased that travelers continue to choose our destination, which is showing with the restart of airline operations and the increase in the number of flights to meet the demand.”

“We will continue to evaluate the demand on our markets and anticipate to conclude 2023 on a positive note.”

In addition to its national airline Air Seychelles, the country is well-connected by four other international airlines including, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Air Austral and Kenya Airways.

The Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics has released data indicating that 8,167 tourists arrived in Seychelles during week 43 of 2023, which concluded on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Compared to 2022 (275,523), the year-to-date statistics for 2023 reveal that 285,829 tourists disembarked in Seychelles, indicating a 4% increase in visitor arrivals.