Seychelles Tourism benefits from Hotel Classification training

Ten members of the Monitoring and Classification unit from the Tourism Department underwent a five-day training on Hotel Classification.

The training took place at the Savoy Hotel & Spa conference room between October 17 to 21 and was made possible by officials from the Training Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) through a bilateral agreement signed between Seychelles and South Africa. During the five-day sessions, the officials covered eleven modules that would prepare the participants for the implementation of the grading program in Seychelles. Now fully equipped with the necessary knowledge, the ten staff members will serve as local assessors.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General for Destination Planning and Development, Mr. Paul Lebon, welcomed the officials, Mr. Karabo Moshoete and Ms. Nokukhanya Mbonambi, on behalf of Tourism Seychelles. Mr. Lebon also presented both trainers with a small token during the first sessions.

The eleven modules covered the following topics: Local and International Grading Systems, introduction to the Seychelles Grading System, Star Grading Categories, Entry Requirements, Grading Criteria, Quality in Tourism, Trends and Designs, Table Seating and Cutlery, Linen and Upholstery; housekeeping, Fittings and Fixtures, and Universal Accessibility.

Both theoretical and practical components were included in the training.

The practical component entailed mock assessments on small establishments using the Seychelles Secrets Criteria, a set of standards applicable to licensed self-catering establishments, guesthouses and small hotels of less than 16 rooms.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The training concluded with a Final Theoretical Examination whereby participants who successfully passed received a certificate.

This is the second training session held in accordance with the bilateral agreement; the first took place in May 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the grading program, which was initially scheduled to take place in 2020.

Once the Tourism Development (standards) regulation is approved, the official grading program will be formally implemented.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News