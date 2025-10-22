Seychelles to Showcase Island Excellence on the Global Stage at WTM London 2025

Building on its continued efforts to strengthen the islands’ global tourism presence, Tourism Seychelles is set to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, one of the travel industry’s most influential B2B events, taking place from 4th to 6th November 2025 at ExCeL London.

This year’s participation marks another significant step in the destination’s international outreach, providing a premier platform to highlight Seychelles’ unique appeal, forge new partnerships, and deepen engagement with leading global travel trade professionals. Occupying a vibrant 63 sqm stand, Tourism Seychelles will be joined by eight prominent local partners, representing the strength and diversity of the islands’ tourism industry.The confirmed co-exhibitors under the Seychelles umbrella include:

Hilton Hotels & Resorts, 7° South, Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services, Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Story Hotels & Resorts, and Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas.

Together, this dynamic delegation showcases a cross-section of Seychelles’ travel and hospitality offering ,from luxury accommodations to bespoke travel experiences , all aimed at reinforcing the destination’s position as a world-class island getaway.

With representatives from more than 180 countries attending, WTM London provides an unparalleled opportunity for Seychelles to strengthen its presence within the global travel network, generate new business opportunities, and reaffirm its standing as a leading Indian Ocean destination.

Throughout the event, the Tourism Seychelles team will share updated promotional materials, present the latest product developments, and engage with key industry stakeholders to identify new avenues for collaboration.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, emphasised the significance of WTM London within the organisation’s global marketing strategy:

“WTM London remains a pivotal platform in our annual trade calendar. It enables us to connect meaningfully with our global partners, identify key travel trends, and strategically position Seychelles in competitive markets such as the UK and Europe. With the strong presence of our local partners, we are confident that this year’s participation will further strengthen our visibility, enhance trade relations, and contribute positively to our visitor arrival targets.”



Tourism Seychelles’ participation at WTM London 2025 underscores the destination’s commitment to supporting its tourism partners while expanding its international reach. The insights and partnerships gained will play an important role in shaping Seychelles’ global marketing strategies for 2026 and beyond.